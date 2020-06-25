ITCZ affects S. Luzon, Visayas, Mindanao

(Eagle News)–An Intertropical Convergence Zone is affecting Southern Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said as a result, Bicol Region, MIMAROPA, Visayas and Mindanao will have cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms.

Flashfloods or landslides due to moderate to at times heavy rains are possible.

Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon, on the other hand, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers, this time due to localized thunderstorms.

Northern Luzon and the rest of the country will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.

Meanwhile, a rainfall advisory has been hoisted over parts of Oriental Mindoro and other areas.

PAGASA said moderate to at times heavy rains are being experienced over Victoria, Pola, Socorro, Pinamalayan, Gloria, Bansud; and in parts of Camarines Sur (Partido District), Romblon (Concepcion, Banton, Corcuera), and Albay (Rapu-rapu).

PAGASA said these may continue for one to two hours and may affect nearby areas.