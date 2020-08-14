ITCZ affects S. Luzon, Visayas, Mindanao

(Eagle News)–The Intertropical Convergence Zone is affecting Southern Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao.

As a result, the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said Visayas, Bicol Region, MIMAROPA, Caraga, Northern Mindanao, and Zamboanga Peninsula will have cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms.

Flashfloods or landslides due to light to moderate with at times heavy rains are possible.

According to PAGASA, Metro Manila and the rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers, this time also due to localized thunderstorms.

The eastern section of Luzon will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.

The eastern sections of Visayas and Mindanao and the rest of the country will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.