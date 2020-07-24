ITCZ affects Palawan, Visayas, Mindanao

(Eagle News)–The Intertropical Convergence Zone is affecting Palawan, Visayas and Mindanao.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said as a result, Palawan, Zamboanga Peninsula, SOCCSKSARGEN, Western and Central Visayas will have cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms.

Flash floods or landslides due to moderate to at times heavy rains are possible.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country, PAGASA said, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers also due to localized thunderstorms.

According to the weather bureau, the whole country will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.