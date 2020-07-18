ITCZ affects Palawan, Visayas, Mindanao

(Eagle News)–An Intertropical Convergence Zone is affecting Palawan, Visayas and Mindanao.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said Palawan, Visayas, Caraga, Northern Mindanao, and Zamboanga Peninsula as a result will have cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms.

Flashfloods or landslides during severe thunderstorms are possible.

PAGASA said Metro Manila and the rest of the country, on the other hand, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers due, not only to the ITCZ, but also to the easterlies and localized thunderstorms.

Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate seas, PAGASA said.