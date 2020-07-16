ITCZ affects Palawan, Visayas, Mindanao

Cloudy skies, isolated rainshowers expected over parts of S. Luzon

(Eagle News)–The Intertropical Convergence Zone is affecting Palawan, Visayas and Mindanao.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said as a result, the whole of Visayas and Palawan will have cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms.

Occidental Mindoro will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers, this time due to localized thunderstorms.

PAGASA said light to moderate winds will prevail over Visayas, Palawan, and Occidental Mindoro, which will have slight to moderate seas.

Cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers, meanwhile, are expected in parts of Southern Luzon.

PAGASA said partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms are expected over Bicol Region, Northern Samar, Oriental Mindoro, Marinduque and Romblon.

Light to moderate winds will also prevail over those areas, which will have slight to moderate seas.