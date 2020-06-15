ITCZ affects Palawan, Visayas, Mindanao

(Eagle News)–An Intertropical Convergence Zone is affecting Palawan, Visayas, and Mindanao.

As a result, the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said in its 4 p.m. advisory today that these areas will have cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms.

Flashfloods or landslides due to scattered moderate to at times heavy rains are also possible.

Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon, PAGASA said, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers, this time due to localized thunderstorms.

Northern Luzon and the rest of the country, PAGASA said, will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.