ITCZ affects Mindanao

Ridge of HPA extends over N. Luzon, easterlies affecting rest of PHL

(Eagle News)–An Intertropical Convergence Zone is affecting Mindanao.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said the ridge of a high pressure is also extending over Northern Luzon, while the easterlies are affecting the rest of the country.

Visayas, Palawan and Occidental Mindoro will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms due to the ITCZ and the easterlies.

PAGASA said light winds will prevail over Visayas, Palawan and Occidental Mindoro.

These areas will have slight seas except during thunderstorms, the weather bureau said.