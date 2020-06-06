ITCZ affects Mindanao

(Eagle News)–An Intertropical Convergence Zone is affecting Mindanao.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said as a result, SOCCSKSARGEN, BARMM, Davao Region and Zamboanga Peninsula will have cloudy skies with rainshowers and thunderstorms.

PAGASA said the rest of Mindanao will have partly cloudy to cloudy with isolated rainshowers.

Light winds will prevail in these areas.

Coastal waters, the weather bureau said, will be slight.

In parts of Southern Luzon, partly cloudy skies to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers are expected over Bicol, Northern Samar, Oriental Mindoro, Marinduque and Romblon.