ITCZ affecting Visayas and Mindanao

Rest of PHL affected by easterlies

(Eagle News) — The Intertropical Convergence Zone is affecting Visayas and Mindanao.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said the easterlies are also affecting the rest of the country.

PAGASA said as a result, Central Visayas, Zamboanga Peninsula, Northern Mindanao, Caraga, and the provinces of Negros Occidental, Leyte, and Southern Leyte will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms.

Flash floods or landslides during moderate to at times heavy rains are possible.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country, on the other hand, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers.

According to PAGASA, the Philippines will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.