ITCZ affecting Visayas and Mindanao: PAGASA

(Eagle News) — The Intertropical Convergence Zone is affecting Visayas and Mindanao.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said Metro Manila and the rest of the country, except for Batanes and Babuyan Islands, will experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms as a result.

The weather bureau said Batanes and Babuyan Islands will experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains due to the northeasterly surface windflow.

Northern Luzon will have moderate winds and coastal waters.

The rest of the country, PAGASA said, will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.