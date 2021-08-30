ITCZ affecting the PHL; cloudy skies, rain showers expected

(Eagle News) — The Intertropical Convergence Zone is still affecting the Philippines.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said Metro Manila, Cagayan Valley, Central Luzon, CALABARZON, MIMAROPA, Bicol Region and Pangasinan will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms as a result.

Flash floods or landslides during severe thunderstorms are possible.

Meanwhile, the rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

According to the weather bureau, the entire country will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.