ITCZ affecting Southern Mindanao: PAGASA

Rest of PHL affected by easterlies, weather bureau says

(Eagle News) — The Intertropical Convergence Zone is affecting the southern portion of Mindanao.

In its 4 p.m. bulletin, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said the easterlies are also affecting the rest of the country.

As a result, cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms are expected in Davao Region and SOCCSKSARGEN.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country, on the other hand, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers.

Flash floods or landslides during severe thunderstorms are possible.

According to PAGASA, light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters are expected in the Philippines.