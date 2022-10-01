ITCZ affecting Southern Mindanao: PAGASA

(Eagle News) — The Intertropical Convergence Zone is affecting Southern Mindanao.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, Metro Manila will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms as a result.

Meanwhile, a thunderstorm advisory has been raised over parts of Mindanao.

PAGASA said light to moderate to occasionally heavy rain showers with lightning and strong winds are being experienced over portions of Basilan (Tabuan Lasa) and Sulu (Banguingui, Balanguingui, Omar, Luuk, Kalingalan Caluang).

PAGASA said these may persist within one to two hours and may affect nearby areas.

Flash floods or landslides during severe thunderstorms are possible.

PAGASA said the whole country will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.