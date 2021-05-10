ITCZ affecting Southern Luzon, Visayas, Mindanao: PAGASA

(Eagle News) — The Intertropical Convergence Zone is affecting Southern Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said as a result, cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms will be experienced in Visayas, Mindanao, and MIMAROPA.

Flash floods or landslides during moderate to at times heavy rains are possible.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country, on the other hand, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers.

PAGASA said this time, the conditions are due to the easterlies.

PAGASA said the country will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.