ITCZ affecting Southern Luzon, Visayas, Mindanao: PAGASA

(Eagle News)–The Intertropical Convergence Zone is affecting Southern Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, Visayas, Northern Mindanao, Zamboanga Peninsula, Albay, Sorsogon, Masbate and Palawan will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms as a result.

Flashfloods or landslides due to moderate to at times heavy rains are possible.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country, meanwhile, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with scattered rain showers or thunderstorms.

Mindanao will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters.

Luzon and Visayas, meanwhile, will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.