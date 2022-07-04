ITCZ affecting Southern Luzon, Visayas, Mindanao: PAGASA

(Eagle News) — The Intertropical Convergence Zone is affecting Southern Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, Bicol Region, Visayas, Caraga, Northern Mindanao, Zamboanga Peninsula, Marinduque, and Romblon, as a result, will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms.

Flash floods or landslides due to moderate to at times heavy rains are possible.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country, meanwhile, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

According to the weather bureau, the entire country will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.