ITCZ affecting Southern Luzon, Visayas, Mindanao: PAGASA

(Eagle News) — The Intertropical Convergence Zone is affecting Southern Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao.

As a result, the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said Western Visayas, Zamboanga Peninsula, and Palawan will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms.

Flash floods or landslides due to severe thunderstorms are possible.

Meanwhile, Metro Manila, the weather bureau said, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers.

The rest of the country will experience the same conditions.

Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao, PAGASA said, will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.

.