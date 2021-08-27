ITCZ affecting Southern Luzon, Visayas, Mindanao: PAGASA

(Eagle News) –The Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ) is affecting Southern Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said, as a result, CALABARZON, MIMAROPA, Bicol Region and Western Visayas will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms.

Flash floods or landslides during severe thunderstorms are possible.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country, meanwhile, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers.

The weather bureau said the country will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.