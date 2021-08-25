ITCZ affecting Southern Luzon, Visayas, Mindanao: PAGASA

(Eagle News) — The Intertropical Convergence Zone is affecting Southern Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao.

As a result, the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said Mindanao, Central Visayas, Eastern Visayas, Bicol Region, and Quezon will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms.

Flash floods or landslides during severe thunderstorms are possible.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country, PAGASA said, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

Meanwhile, the rest of the country will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters, PAGASA said.