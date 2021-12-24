ITCZ affecting Southeastern Mindanao: PAGASA

Extreme Northern Luzon affected by northeastern monsoon

(Eagle News) — The Intertropical Convergence Zone is affecting Southeastern Mindanao.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, the northeast monsoon is also affecting extreme Northern Luzon.

PAGASA said Surigao del Norte, Surigao del Sur, Dinagat Islands, and Davao Oriental, as a result, will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms.

Flash floods or landslides due to moderate to at times heavy rains are possible.

Batanes and Babuyan Islands, meanwhile, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers.

The whole country, the weather bureau said, will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.