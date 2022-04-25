ITCZ affecting S. Mindanao: PAGASA

Easterlies affecting rest of PHL

(Eagle News) — The Intertropical Convergence Zone is affecting Southern Mindanao.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, the easterlies are also affecting the rest of the country.

Eastern Visayas, Albay, Sorsogon, and Catanduanes will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms as a result.

Flash floods or landslides due to moderate to at times heavy rains are possible.

Metro Manila will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

The rest of the country, PAGASA said, will experience the same conditions.

The entire country, PAGASA said, will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.