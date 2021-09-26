ITCZ affecting S. Luzon, Visayas, Mindanao

(Eagle News) — The Intertropical Convergence Zone is affecting Southern Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said Visayas, Zamboanga Peninsula, Northern Mindanao, Caraga, and Palawan, as a result, will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms.

PAGASA said flash floods or landslides due to moderate to at times heavy rains are possible.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country, meanwhile, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers.

Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.