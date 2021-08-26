ITCZ affecting S. Luzon, Visayas, Mindanao; cloudy skies, rain showers expected

(Eagle News) — Cloudy skies and rain showers are still expected in the country.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms, in particular, are expected in Metro Manila, CALABARZON, MIMAROPA, Bicol Region, Visayas, Caraga, Northern Mindanao, Zamboanga Peninsula, Basilan, Sulu, and Tawi-Tawi.

PAGASA said these conditions were due to the Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ) affecting Southern Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao.

Flash floods or landslides during severe thunderstorms are possible.

Meanwhile, the rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers.

PAGASA said the entire country will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.