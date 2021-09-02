ITCZ affecting PHL; cloudy skies, rain showers expected

(Eagle News) — The Intertropical Convergence Zone is affecting the country.

As a result, the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said Western Visayas, Zamboanga Peninsula, Palawan, Occidental Mindoro, Basilan, Tawi-Tawi and Sulu will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms.

Flash floods or landslides during severe thunderstorms are possible.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country, meanwhile, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

According to the weather bureau, the entire Philippines will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.