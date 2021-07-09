ITCZ affecting parts of PHL; cloudy skies, rain showers expected

(Eagle News) — The Intertropical Convergence Zone is affecting Palawan, Visayas and Mindanao on Saturday, July 10.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said as a result, cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms are expected in those areas.

Flash floods or landslides during moderate to at times heavy rains are possible.

Metro Manila, PAGASA said, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

The rest of the Philippines will have the same conditions also due to localized thunderstorms.

According to the weather bureau, the rest of the Philippines will have light to moderate rains and slight to moderate coastal waters.