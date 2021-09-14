ITCZ affecting Palawan, Visayas, Mindanao: PAGASA

(Eagle News) — The Intertropical Convergence Zone is affecting Palawan, Visayas, and Mindanao.

As a result, the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said Caraga, Northern Mindanao, Palawan, Central and Western Visayas, PAGASA said, will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms.

Flash floods or landslides due to heavy to at times intense rains are possible.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country, the weather bureau said, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers.

PAGASA said these conditions are due to localized thunderstorms.

Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.