ITCZ affecting Palawan, Visayas, Mindanao: PAGASA

(Eagle News) — The Intertropical Convergence Zone is affecting Palawan, Visayas, and Mindanao.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, Visayas, Palawan, Northern Mindanao, Zamboanga Peninsula, Basilan, Sulu, and Tawi-Tawi, as a result, will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms.

Flash floods or landslides due to moderate to at times heavy rains are possible.

A rainfall advisory, meanwhile, has been raised over parts of Visayas.

Light to moderate with occasional heavy rains are affecting Palawan (Kalayaan Islands).

PAGASA said these may continue for two to three hours.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country, meanwhile, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

PAGASA said Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.