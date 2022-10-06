ITCZ affecting Palawan, Visayas, Mindanao: PAGASA

(Eagle News) — The Intertropical Convergence Zone is affecting Palawan, VIsayas and Mindanao.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, Mindanao, Eastern Visayas, and Palawan will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms as a result.

Flash floods or landslides due to moderate to at times heavy rains are possible.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country, meanwhile, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

A rainfall advisory, meanwhile, has been raised over Mindanao.

PAGASA said light to moderate with occasional heavy rains are being experienced over portions of Misamis Occidental (Calamba, LopezJaena, Sapang Dalaga, Oroquieta) and Zamboanga del Norte (DapitanCity, Polanco, Dipolog, LaLibertad, Mutia, Katipunan, Sergio OsmenaSr.)

According to the weather bureau, light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters are expected in the country.