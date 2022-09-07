ITCZ affecting Palawan, Mindanao: PAGASA

(Eagle News) — The Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ) is affecting Palawan and Mindanao.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, Palawan, Western Visayas, Zamboanga Peninsula, Basilan, Sulu and Tawi-Tawi will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms as a result.

Flash floods or landslides due to moderate to at times heavy rains are possible.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country, meanwhile, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

PAGASA said the entire country will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.

According to the weather bureau, the tropical depression outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility is so far located 1,530 kilometers east of extreme Northern Luzon.