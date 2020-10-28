ITCZ affecting Mindanao

Extreme Northern Luzon affected by northeasterly surface windflow

(Eagle News)–The Intertropical Convergence Zone is affecting Mindanao.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said the northeasterly surface windflow is also affecting extreme Northern Luzon.

As a result,Caraga and Davao Region will have cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms.

Flashfloods or landslides during moderate to at times heavy rains.

Ilocos Norte, Apayao, Batanes, and Cagayan including Babuyan Islands, on the other hand, will have cloudy skies with scattered rains.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country, PAGASA said, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers, this time due to localized thunderstorms.

According to the weather bureau, Luzon will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters.

PAGASA is also monitoring a tropical cyclone outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility.

Tropical Storm “Goni,” the weather bureau said, is located 1705 kilometers east of Central Luzon, packing maximum sustained winds of 65 kph near the center, and gustiness of up to 80 kph.

It is moving west at 10 kph.