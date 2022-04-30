ITCZ affecting Mindanao, Palawan: PAGASA

(Eagle News) — The Intertropical Convergence Zone is affecting Mindanao and Palawan.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, Davao Region, SOCCSKSARGEN, the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, and Surigao del Sur will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms.

Flash floods or landslides due to moderate to at times heavy rains.

Metro Manila will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

The rest of the country will experience the same conditions.

The entire country, PAGASA said, will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.