ITCZ affecting Mindanao: PAGASA

(Eagle News) — The Intertropical Convergence Zone is affecting Mindanao.

As a result, the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said Caraga, Davao Region and Palawan will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms.

The weather bureau said flash floods or landslides during moderate to at times heavy rains are possible.

Metro Manila, PAGASA said, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

The rest of the Philippines will have the same conditions, also due to localized thunderstorms.

PAGASA said the entire Philippines will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.