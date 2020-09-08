ITCZ affecting Mindanao, PAGASA says

(Eagle News)–The Intertropical Convergence Zone is affecting Mindanao.

As a result, the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said Western Visayas will have cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms.

The rest of Visayas, Palawan, and Occidental Mindoro, PAGASA said, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers and thunderstorms also due to localized thunderstorms.

PAGASA said due to thunderstorms, a thunderstorm advisory has been raised over parts of Mindanao.

Moderate to occasionally heavy rainshowers with lightning and strong winds are expected over portions of Misamis Occidental within the next one to two hours.

These conditions, PAGASA said, are being experienced in portions of Zamboanga del Norte (Dapitan, Dipolog), and Sulu.

Light to moderate winds will prevail over Visayas, Palawan, and Occidental Mindoro, which will have slight to moderate seas.

“All are advised to take precautionary measures against the impact associated with these hazards which include flash floods and landslides,” PAGASA said.