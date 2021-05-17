ITCZ affecting Mindanao, PAGASA says

Rest of PHL affected by easterlies

(Eagle News) — The Intertropical Convergence Zone is affecting Mindanao.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said the easterlies are also affecting the rest of the country.

As a result, Davao Region, SOCCSKSARGEN, Eastern Visayas, and Surigao Provinces will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms.

Flash floods or landslides during severe thunderstorms are possible.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country, on the other hand, PAGASA said, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

PAGASA said Northern Luzon and the rest of the Philippines will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.