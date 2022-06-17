ITCZ affecting Mindanao: PAGASA

(Eagle News) — The Intertropical Convergence Zone is affecting Mindanao.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said Caraga, Northern Mindanao, Zamboanga Peninsula, Davao Region, and SOCCSKSARGEN, as a result, will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms.

Flash floods or landslides during severe thunderstorms are possible.

Metro Manila, meanwhile, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

The same conditions will apply to the rest of the country.

PAGASA said the entire country will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.