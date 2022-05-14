ITCZ affecting Mindanao: PAGASA

(Eagle News)–The Intertropical Convergence Zone is affecting Mindanao.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, Northern Mindanao, Caraga and Davao Region, as a result, will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms.

Flashfloods or landslides during severe thunderstorms are possible.

Metro Manila, meanwhile, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

The rest of the country will experience the same conditions.

The entire country will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters, PAGASA said.