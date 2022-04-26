ITCZ affecting Mindanao: PAGASA

Rest of PHL affected by easterlies

(Eagle News) — The Intertropical Convergence Zone is affecting Mindanao.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, the easterlies are also affecting the rest of the country.

As a result, Visayas, Mindanao, Palawan, Sorsogon, Masbate and Romblon will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms.

Flash floods or landslides due to moderate to at times heavy rains are possible.

Metro Manila, PAGASA said, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

The rest of Luzon will also have the same conditions.

The entire country, PAGASA said, will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.