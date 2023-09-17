ITCZ affecting Mindanao: PAGASA

(Eagle News)–The Intertropical Convergence Zone is affecting Mindanao.

As a result, the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said Mindanao will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms.

Flashfloods or landslides due to moderate to at times heavy rains.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country, meanwhile, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

The entire country will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.