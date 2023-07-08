ITCZ affecting Mindanao: PAGASA

(Eagle News)–The Intertropical Convergence Zone is affecting Mindanao.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said the easterlies are also affecting the eastern sections of Southern Luzon and Visayas.

Eastern Samar, Southern Leyte, SOCCSKSARGEN, Caraga and Davao Region, as a result, will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms.

Flashfloods or landslides due to scattered moderate to at times heavy rains are possible.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country, meanwhile, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers and thunderstorms.

Flashfloods or landslides during severe thunderstorms are possible.

PAGASA said the entire country will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.