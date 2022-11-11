ITCZ affecting Mindanao: PAGASA

(Eagle News) — The Intertropical Convergence Zone is affecting Mindanao.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, Mindanao, Eastern Visayas, and Palawan will have cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms.

Flash floods or landslides due to moderate with at times heavy rains are possible.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country, PAGASA said, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

Extreme Northern Luzon will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters.

Extreme Northern Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao, meanwhile, will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.