ITCZ affecting Mindanao: PAGASA

(Eagle News) — The Intertropical Convergence Zone is affecting Mindanao.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said, as a result, cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms are expected in parts of Quezon and Camarines Provinces.

Flash floods or landslides due to moderate with at times heavy rains are possible.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country, meanwhile, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

Extreme Northern Luzon, PAGASA said, will experience moderate to strong rains and moderate to rough coastal waters.

The rest of the country, meanwhile, will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.