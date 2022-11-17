ITCZ affecting Mindanao and Palawan: PAGASA

(Eagle News) — The Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ) is affecting Mindanao and Palawan.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, Mindanao, Eastern Visayas, Central Visayas, Bicol Region, and Palawan, as a result, will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms.

Flash floods or landslides due to moderate with at times heavy rains are possible.

Quezon, Aurora, Isabela, and mainland Cagayan, meanwhile, will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms.

PAGASA said Metro Manila and the rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

Extreme Northern Luzon and the eastern section of the country, meanwhile, will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters.

The rest of the country will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.