ITCZ affecting Mindanao and Palawan: PAGASA

(Eagle News)–The Intertropical Convergence Zone is affecting Mindanao and Palawan.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said Metro Manila, in particular, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

PAGASA said the rest of the country will experience the same conditions.

PAGASA said flashfloods or landslides during severe thunderstorms are possible.

The entire country will have light to moderate winds and light to moderate coastal waters.

Meanwhile, the weather bureau is still monitoring the tropical storm outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility.

PAGASA said “Mawar” is so far located 2520 kilometers east of northeastern Mindanao.