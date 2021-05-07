ITCZ affecting Mindanao

(Eagle News) — The Intertropical Convergence Zone is affecting Mindanao.

As a result, the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms are expected in that island group.

Flash floods or landslides during moderate to at times heavy rains are possible.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country, on the other hand, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers, this time due to easterlies and localized thunderstorms.

The whole country, PAGASA said, will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.