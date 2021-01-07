ITCZ affecting Mindanao

Luzon affected by northeast monsoon, PAGASA says

(Eagle News) — The Intertropical Convergence Zone is affecting Mindanao.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said the northeast monsoon is also affecting Luzon.

As a result, Caraga, Davao Region, and SOCCSKSARGEN will have cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms.

So far, moderate to heavy rains are affecting Surigao del Norte, Surigao del Sur, Agusan del Norte (Santiago, Kitcharao, Jabonga), Agusan del Sur (Sibagat, Bayugan, SanFrancisco, Rosario, Bunawan), Dinagat Islands, Davao Oriental (Manay, Tarragona, Mati, GovGeneroso, Lupon), Davao de Oro (Monkayo, Maragusan, Pantukan), Samal Island, Davao del Sur (Padada, Digos, Kiblawan), Davao Occidental, Sarangani, South Cotabato (Gen. Santos, Polomolok, T’Boli, Tupi, LakeSebu), Sultan Kudarat (Palimbang, Lebak, Sen. Ninoy Aquino), Zamboanga City, Basilan, and Tawi-Tawi.

Flash floods or landslides due to moderate to heavy rains are possible.

According to the weather bureau, Luzon will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters.