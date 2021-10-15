ITCZ affecting Luzon, Visayas: PAGASA

(Eagle News) — The Intertropical Convergence Zone is affecting Luzon and Visayas.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said Metro Manila, Cagayan Valley, Cordillera Administrative Region, Central Luzon, CALABARZON, MIMAROPA, Bicol Region, Visayas, Northern Mindanao, and Caraga will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms as a result.

Flash floods or landslides during severe thunderstorms are possible.

The rest of the country, meanwhile, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms, PAGASA said.

The weather bureau said the northern and eastern sections of Luzon will have moderate to rough winds and moderate to strong coastal waters.

The western section of Luzon will have moderate winds and coastal waters.

The rest of the country, meanwhile, will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.