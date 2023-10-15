Israel confirms Hamas holding 155 hostages: army

Written by Alma Angeles on

The cousin of Shani Nicole Louk, one of the Israeli hostages snatched by the Palestinian militant group Hamas last week in a surprise attack on Israel, speaks to journalists after a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the army base in Ramla on October 15, 2023. (Photo by Thomas COEX / AFP)

JERUSALEM, Oct 15, 2023 (AFP) – The Israeli military said Sunday it had confirmed 155 people were being held hostage by Hamas since the Palestinian militant group staged its deadly attack last week.

Families of “155 hostages” have been contacted by the authorities, military spokesman Daniel Hagari said, updating an earlier figure confirming 126 hostages.

Supporters and family members of Israeli hostages snatched by the Palestinian militant group Hamas last week in a surprise attack into Israel, hang up signs showing their faces and information during a rally outside of the Israeli military base of HaKirya in central Tel Aviv on October 14, 2023. Hamas launched a large-scale attack on Israel on October 7 which killed 1,300 people, sparking a retaliatory bombing campaign that has killed at least 1,900 in the Gaza Strip ahead of a potential Israeli ground invasion of the territory. (Photo by GIL COHEN-MAGEN / AFP)