“Isang” maintains its strength as it moves over PHL Sea

(Eagle News) — “Isang” has maintained its strength as it moves north northwestward over the Philippine Sea near Miyako Islands.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, the center of Severe Tropical Storm “Isang” was estimated 505 km northeast of Itbayat, Batanes.

It is packing maximum sustained winds of 95 kph near the center and a gustiness of up to 115 kph, and is moving north northwestward at 15 kph.

According to PAGASA, “Isang,” however, is unlikely to directly affect the weather condition and bring heavy rainfall into the country.

It is expected to exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility this noon or in the afternoon.

Meanwhile, a thunderstorm advisory has been raised over several areas.

PAGASA said moderate to heavy rain showers are expected over Zambales, Bataan, Quezon, Cavite, Laguna and Batangas within the next two hours.

“All are advised to take precautionary measures against the impacts associated with these hazards which include flash floods and landslides,” PAGASA said.