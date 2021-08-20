“Isang” intensifies into tropical storm but is unlikely to bring heavy rainfall, PAGASA says

(Eagle News) — “Isang” has intensified into a tropical storm.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said, however, that it is unlikely to affect weather conditions in the Philippines or bring heavy rainfall.

The weather bureau said moderate to occasionally heavy rain showers with lightning and strong winds, however, are expected over portions of Pangasinan, particularly Agno, Anda, Bani, Bolinao and Sual.

Meanwhile, moderate to occasionally heavy rain showers are being experienced over portions of Aguilar, Alaminos City, Bugallon, Burgos, Dasol, Infanta, Labrador and Mabini, also in Pangasinan.

PAGASA said these may persist within one to two hours and may affect nearby areas.

“All are advised to take precautionary measures against the impacts associated with these hazards which include flash floods and landslides,” the weather bureau said.

“Isang” is forecast to exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility on Sunday afternoon or evening.