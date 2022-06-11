Intertropical Convergence Zone affecting Visayas: PAGASA

(Eagle News) — The Intertropical Convergence Zone is affecting Visayas.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, Eastern Visayas, Albay, Sorsogon, Catanduanes, and Masbate will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms as a result.

Flash floods or landslides due to scattered moderate to at times heavy rains are possible.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country, meanwhile, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

According to the weather bureau, Luzon will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.

Visayas and Mindanao will have light winds and slight coastal waters.